More Dense Fog:

It’s been a rather foggy start to 2023. In fact, once the fog thickened up a bit during the evening Sunday, the National Weather Service placed a good chunk of the region under a Dense Fog Advisory. All of our counties except for Jo-Daviess County will be under this advisory until 9AM.

If you plan to be out on the roads this morning, be sure to give yourself extra travel time. Also, it’ll be important to keep in mind that slick and icy spots will be a possibility since temperatures early on are sitting at or below 32°. Once the fog fully lets up, our focus will then turn to a dynamic storm system that will bring a mixed bag of everything over the next few days.

Next Storm System:

Like the last few dynamic storm systems to pass on through the central United States, this will be a rain-maker for the most part. However, accumulating snow is a given areas that wind up on the northern side of the deepening low, with the high potential for significant severe weather residing across the deep south. As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed a good chunk of Arkansas under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather. In the warm sector of this powerful storm system, damaging winds and tornadoes will be the biggest concerns, followed by large hail and heavy rainfall.

Local Weather:

Aside from a late-day shower or two, much of our Monday will remain dry under a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. It isn’t until after the midnight hour that a warm front slides in from the south, allowing rain to become more widespread in nature.

It’s also during this time in which a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. However, the threat for severe weather remains extremely low. Rain chances come to an end early Tuesday, setting the stage for filtered sunshine during the afternoon. With the surface low spiraling to our west, winds will become organized out of the southwest. This will give temperatures a HUGE boost, placing most in the mid to upper 50s. Currently, our forecast high sits at 58°.

Cooling Back Down:

If that were to verify, that would break the daily record high of 57° set back in 1998. Rainfall-wise, I do think that most of the area could pick up .25″ to .75″ of rain before conditions taper off. Forecast models show this low-pressure system having a slow exit from the region.

Despite that however, temperatures look to drop significantly into the middle of the work week. Expect high temperatures to land in the low to mid 30s Wednesday through Sunday. With a bit of moisture swinging around the slow-moving low, scattered snow showers will be a possibility both Wednesday and Thursday. As high pressure inches closer late in the week, the potential for sunshine returns.