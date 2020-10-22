Dense Fog Advisory Thursday evening

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties in northwest Illinois until 7pm Thursday evening. A warm front continues to lift north across northern Illinois this evening with quite a range in temperatures from north to south. Temperatures south of Rockford are close to 80 degrees, while north of the state line temperatures are still stuck in the 40s and 50s with thick fog.
The warm front likely won’t lift much further north than where it currently is now because of a weak low pressure system in eastern Iowa. This low will track more east than northeast, keeping the warm front close to where it is now. The fog may linger for some through the night, but should clear as the low and cold front pass through after Midnight.