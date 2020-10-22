Dense Fog Advisory Thursday evening

Following yesterday's quick moving system, lingering cloud cover brought a warmer start to the day. Temperatures in most spots wound up 10°-15° warmer, as lows dropped down into the low 40s. However, a light westerly to northwesterly wind is behind the chilliness to the air, bringing wind chills down into the 30s early on. I'd still put on a light jacket, or even a hoodie before heading off to your destination this morning. This warmer start is a sign for things to come, as temperatures this afternoon will end up slightly warmer than highs on Tuesday. But our main focus lies with the very dynamic system that will bring rain chances into Thursday, and rollercoaster temperatures into the upcoming weekend.

Similar to yesterday, our day begins with thick cloud cover. Skies look to remain mostly cloudy for much of our Wednesday. However, hi-res models are showing a bit of clearing occurring during the mid to late afternoon hours. Which means, we could see a few peeks of sunshine before rain chances ramp up this evening. Overall, many dry hours lie ahead thanks to an area of high pressure over the Great Lakes. Despite light winds out of the northwest, highs later today should top out in the upper 50s. While we stay dry, a warm front is set to develop down in southern Illinois. This warm front is poised to lift closer to the region overnight Wednesday into the predawn hours on Thursday. As warmer and more moist air surges northward, showers and thunderstorms chances become likely.