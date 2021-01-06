Dense fog and freezing fog fill back in Tuesday evening

The forecast as of late has been on the wash, rinse and repeat cycle regarding the cloud cover and fog. While some clearing Tuesday afternoon allowed the sun to shine bright over portions of the area, others were socked in the clouds and fog. Whatever clearing did take place during the day has filled back in with fog Tuesday evening.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin lasting through mid morning Wednesday. Visibility has varied in some spots falling to half a mile, but then rising to a few miles a little later. Dense fog is expected to remain locked in place Tuesday night with more freezing fog as temperatures remain below 32 degrees. This will cause the already wintry scene across much of the landscape to look even more wintry by daybreak Wednesday.

The fog will slowly lift during the morning but the cloud cover will likely stay thick through much of the day. Temperatures won’t warm much either, staying in the low 30s during the afternoon. A storm system passing to our west and south Wednesday evening will help to shift our winds around to the east and northeast the next couple of days. No major storm systems are on the horizon this week, but a few flurries can’t be ruled out through the end of the week.