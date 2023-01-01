A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties in northern Illinois, and for Green, Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin until Monday 9am Monday morning.

Locally dense fog has been hard to clear for most of the day Sunday leaving visibility under half a mile, and in some locations down to zero miles, for most of the day. The fog is once again beginning to settle and thicken up as winds remain calm across the region.

Temperatures were also slow to rise Sunday due to the low clouds and fog, keeping highs in the middle to upper 30s. Dense fog is expected once again Sunday night and Monday morning with visibility remaining under half a mile in many locations. As temperatures drop near freezing Sunday night, slick roads are possible Monday morning. Make sure you are careful around bridges and overpasses, as well on any untreated back, county, or country roads. As winds increase some Monday, we should begin to see the fog lift a little more than it did Sunday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures Monday will rise close to 40 degrees.