Dense fog for some Thursday evening

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson, Ogle, Lee, Carroll and Whiteside counties until Midnight as dense fog has developed over the last several hours, dropping visibility in some locations to zero.

Added moisture from the recent snowmelt and warm temperatures allowed fog to develop late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. While the fog mostly cleared across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin by late morning and early afternoon, it moved back in across portions of north-central Illinois.

As the evening progresses fog may continue to develop throughout the region, with dense fog remaining a concern for some locations. Temperatures are also another concern as the fog prone areas spent most of the afternoon in the low 30s. As temperatures drop near/below freezing Thursday evening, freezing fog and icy spots are certainly possible due to the residual moisture from the recent melting snow. Be careful if you’re out traveling this evening. It looks like the fog will last through Friday morning with temperatures starting out in the mid/upper 20s.