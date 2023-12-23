After a gloomy and drizzly Saturday, we are again dealing with dense fog into the evening and overnight hours for the second consecutive night. It is a very foggy picture across the Stateline tonight where visibility is under a mile across all observation points and even under a half mile for some as of 9PM. Remember to drive slowly, allow extra space between cars, and use low beams when out tonight!

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect across the entire Stateline until 9AM Sunday morning. Visibilities may start to improve to the West by mid-morning as winds pick up a bit ahead of our next approaching weather system.

Once the fog subsides, the rest of the afternoon is left with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming to the mid-50s under some stronger Southerly flow. If we reach the forecast high of 56° in Rockford, it will set the record for warmest Christmas Eve, breaking the previous record high of 55° set back in 2021.

Christmas Day also looks to be quite mild, but not quite a record breaker. That record high of 59° was set back in 2019. Even so, low 50s looks like a good bet, but rain will put a damper on things throughout the afternoon.

Rain begins to move in Christmas morning by 8/9AM from South to North, with steady to moderate rain showers persisting through the afternoon before some drier air enters the region by the evening.

This rain just a small part of the incoming weather system that will linger for a few days following Christmas, wrapping around moisture and precipitation chances through mid-week. As cooler air also wraps in Wednesday and Thursday, some of these chances may be in the form of snow as opposed to rain.

Mild but wet weather highlights the rest of the long holiday weekend, but cooler air moves in by Tuesday afternoon, bringing highs back to the 30s by Wednesday and Thursday. While still above average, these temperatures will make it feel a bit more like winter as we close out the last week of 2023.