Heavy Rain Stays South:

The rainfall department finally had something to be excited about as Tuesday’s rainfall left behind almost a quarter of an inch at the Rockford Airport.

On the flip side, the leftover moisture from the recent rainfall is one of the few reasons why some are waking up to a round of dense fog this morning. For that, the National Weather Service has placed Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Dekalb, Ogle, Lee, and Whiteside Counties under a Dense Fog Advisory until 8AM!

It’s in these areas where we may see visibility drop to a .5″ mile or less. If you plan to be out on the roads for the morning commute, please make sure to remain focused and use extra caution. Once the fog lets up, clouds will increase towards mid-day, resulting in a mostly cloudy sky.

Forecast models continue to show most of the heaviest rain falling to the south of the area, leaving us with just a few showers into the evening. If our area does see any rainfall, it will mainly be for those that live along and south of I-88.

Chances will linger into the early stages of tonight, with skies turning partly cloudy into the early stages of Thursday. Expect lows to register in the low 60s.

Mainly Dry Thursday:

Thursday looks to be a bit more pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and highs peaking in the mid-80s. While that does sound warm, the northwest breeze that will be in place will keep humidity-levels rather comfortable.

It’s at this time we’ll be monitoring our next front as it sinks into the region from the north. This will be the focus for the potential for severe weather on Friday.

Friday’s Severe Threat:

Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed the entire Stateline area under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. As we go into Friday, this frontal boundary will stall nearby, and then lift northward as a warm front. Of course, there are a few uncertainties with Friday’s severe threat such as a cap or atmospheric lid being present. But from what it looks like, damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats.

Tornado threat is low, but still present as low-level shear will be sufficient enough to support a tornado or two. For now, stay up to date on the forecast, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Models then show the associated cold front passing through Saturday morning, leaving conditions mainly dry for much of the weekend!