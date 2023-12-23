Visibilities across the board are under a mile and a half. We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 11am for southern Wisconsin and until noon for northern Illinois. Allow for extra time today, increase following distance, use your low beam head lights, and remember to slow down. We will likely see areas of dense fog again tonight into Christmas Eve.

We are likely going to break our record high for Christmas Eve. The forecast high is 56, our record high is 55 set back in 2021. We will not be breaking records on Christmas Day, but we will have near record warmth which I’ve been discussing for quite some time now. The forecast on Christmas Day is 53, our record 59 in 2019. Our average high for both days is 32 degrees so we will be roughly 20-25 degrees above normal. Nighttime temperatures are going to be around 25-30 degrees above normal too in the 40s.

For those traveling, Saturday we will see areas of fog and patchy drizzle with temperatures near 50 degrees. Christmas Eve will be mostly dry although a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, rain chances increase Christmas Eve night and into Christmas morning. Widespread rain will continue to fall Christmas Day and we will make a run for the 10th wettest Christmases.