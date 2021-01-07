Dense Morning Fog (Again), Stubborn Cloud Cover Persist

What day is it? It is Thursday right? I’ve kinda lost track since we’ve been stuck in the clouds and fog for sooooo long. In fact, everyday of 2021 has featured sky cover at or above 90%. Unfortunately, is seems that this cloudy trend will continue into weeks end, and even into the upcoming weekend.

For the 3rd time this week, a portion of the Stateline has been placed under a Dense Fog Advisory. Overnight, the National Weather Service cancelled this advisory for Stephenson and Jo-Daviess counties here in Northern Illinois. The only counties that remain under this advisory is Green, Rock, and Walworth counties up in southern Wisconsin. That’s where the thickest fog has been observed throughout the morning, as visibility has been sitting at or below 1/4 mile. If your morning drive takes you northbound into Southern Wisconsin, please give yourself a few extra minutes for travel. Fog will continue to be an issue for early-day travelers until about 10-11AM, leaving us with a forecast that we’ve become quite accustomed to this week.

A “blocking” area of high pressure over the Great Lakes will continue to keep the region dry this afternoon. Winds at the surface today will be out of the northeast. This will keep this stubborn cloud cover around, but also bring the chance for an isolated flurry or two. Better chances to see snow reside closer to the lake-shore. Aside from that, dry conditions remain steadfast through the upcoming weekend. Highs today will manage to climb into the mid 30s once again, which is more than a handful of degrees above average.