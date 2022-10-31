Halloween History:

I know a lot of you don’t like to remember, but it was on this day three years ago where we witnessed the snowiest Halloween on record. From start to finish, the Rockford International Airport picked up a whopping 3.1″ of snow, crushing the previous record of 0.1″ from 2014. Fortunately, snow is NOT in the forecast for this year’s edition of the spooky holiday. In fact, most of the day remains dry, but underneath a great deal of cloud cover.

Trick Or Treat Forecast:

Thanks to an area of low pressure sliding through the southern half of the State, cloud cover will be hard to budge for much of Halloween. Along with today’s thick cloud cover does come the potential for a passing shower or two, mainly early in the morning and for those who live south of I-88. As this storm system pulls away, clouds should begin to break apart late in the afternoon, allowing some sun to mix through.

This should be enough to bring temperatures back into the 60s for the 4th day in a row. Normally, high temperatures are in the lower 50s for the end of October-early November time frame. As far as trick-or-treating is concerned, I have some GREAT news.

The weather looks to cooperate this year as skies look to slowly clear throughout the evening and into early tonight. You just may need to have a light jacket on as temperatures aim to fall into the lower 50s towards the end of trick-or-treating!