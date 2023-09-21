Scattered rain showers are expected to continue into Friday morning as low-pressure lifts into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The rain should begin to taper off during the afternoon and evening with drier air moving in Friday night. Temperatures Friday will warm into the upper 70s.

As we set our sights to the weekend the chance for rain appears to be lowering. As the first low from Thursday and Friday moves out of the Great Lakes another one will move in from the west. Severe thunderstorms will be possible over the Plains Friday and then the Midwest Saturday with a cold front. High pressure over the Great Lakes will continue to feed dry air into the Stateline, making it harder for moisture to move east of the Mississippi River Saturday and Saturday night.

The cold front will make slow progress east but will fall short of clearing the Stateline. This will leave conditions mostly dry for Saturday. Showers may move in during the late afternoon hours Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday will warm into the middle 70s.

The cold front sinks south with high pressure moving into the Stateline Monday. This will help keep the dry forecast going through the middle of next week. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the upper 70s by the end of next week.