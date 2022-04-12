The majority of Tuesday afternoon stayed dry as temperatures quickly warmed into the mid and upper 60s. Southeast winds were also quick to increase, at times gusting to 45 mph. Those strong winds will continue as low pressure strengthens over the Midwest, lifting into the Upper Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The drier air we had throughout much of the afternoon has now been replaced with a little more moisture thanks to a quickly advancing warm front moving in from central Illinois. Dew point temperatures have jumped quite a bit rising from the 30s/40s they were at earlier in the afternoon, to now the upper 50s and low 60s. This increase in moisture has caused areas of drizzle, mist, fog and light rain showers to develop area wide.

The damp and muggy conditions will continue through the rest of Tuesday evening as the warm front clears the Stateline overnight. This will not only help keep dew point temperatures close to 60 degrees, but also air temperatures from dropping. Overnight lows are forecast to remain in the low 60s through Wednesday morning.