The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center continues to show moderate, to even severe, drought conditions across northern Illinois and most of the state of Wisconsin. Little progress has been made over the winter months with the replenishment of ground and soil moisture as the dry conditions have carried over from the end of 2021.

Moderate drought conditions expand across much of northwest Illinois with a small portion of McHenry and Lake counties in northeast Illinois considered in severe drought conditions. The abnormally dry conditions extend through west-central Illinois. Recent snowfall over the last several weeks near Chicago and east-central Illinois have helped to keep the drought conditions at bay.

North in Wisconsin almost the entire state is dealing with some sort of drought; with almost three quarters of the state now placed under moderate drought conditions. Severe drought conditions persist in/around the Madison area, along with a small portion of southeast Wisconsin.

In the Winter months we typically don’t think too much about drought because we’re in our cold season. But the moisture (rain/snow) we receive during that time is very vital to our Spring months, especially if the Spring season begins dry. Less snow during the Winter season means less soil moisture going into the Spring months. This could lead to a slower start to Spring planting, which could be compounded if the Spring is slightly cooler. If the Spring season is warm and lacking enough moisture, it’ll put stress on the crops that are trying to grow in the fields. Less moisture in the ground could also lead to an increased risk of brush and grass fires, especially if temperatures remain warmer than normal.

So far this Winter season (since the beginning of December) Rockford has only received 12.7 inches of snow. In a typical year, the year-to-date snow would be closer to 26 inches. For the entire season we’ve only recorded 12.9 inches of snow; we should be closer to 28 inches. If we don’t change our pattern soon and continue to remain dry, it would be a cause for concern as we get closer to the beginning of Spring.