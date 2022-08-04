The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows most of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin have been removed from both the abnormally dry and moderate drought categories, however, parts of Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties are still considered dry and moderate drought conditions continue across southeast Wisconsin.

Drought conditions have actually worsened across the northern half of the dairy state as little rainfall has occurred over the last couple of months.

Overall precipitation, both for Meteorological Summer and through the beginning of the year, continue to remain at a deficit, but heavy rainfall during the month of July helped to bring parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin out of the dry and drought conditions.

Just a little over 19 inches of precipitation has fallen in Rockford since the beginning of the year, but is still nearly four inches shy of the average year to date 23.12 inches. Since the start of Meteorological Summer (June 1st) there has been 7.67 inches of rain that has fallen, still almost two inches below the average. Dry skies are expected through the start of the weekend as temperatures will once again rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few thunderstorms may occur during the afternoon Sunday, with a slightly better chance for rain returning late Sunday night and Monday.