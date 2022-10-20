The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows that nearly 75% of the state of Illinois is consider abnormally dry, with moderate to severe drought conditions southwest of Chicago, and further downstate.

In Wisconsin the drought continues with nearly 60% of the state considered abnormally dry, with moderate to severe drought conditions across northern and western Wisconsin.

The month of October has only recorded 0.78 inches of precipitation, falling 0.93 inches below our month-to-date average. While we’ve managed to settle into a little bit of a drier pattern, the overall year-to-date precipitation remains in the positive, 2.59 inches above. Both September and August ended with a surplus in precipitation, so that has helped with our drier than normal conditions this month. Over the next week or two we may have a couple storm systems that bring us some rain, but there are no clear signals for either a surplus or deficit of rainfall in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. In the short-term, rain chances do return early next week.