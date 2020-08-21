Abnormally dry conditions expand across the Stateline

The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows drier than normal conditions expanding east to cover Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties. Rainfall during the last two and a half months has been very widespread across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with locations near the Wisconsin/Illinois border receiving most of the rain and areas south of there with only a little. Officially, the rainfall recorded in Rockford during the month of August has been 0.52 inches, with the deficit growing to now a little over two and a half inches.

The months of June, July and August have totaled just over seven inches of rain, but that is still a little more than four inches below our Meteorological Summer average. Any rain chance during the next few days looks to remain few and far between, unfortunately. Friday will be another warm and dry afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. There is a chance for an isolated shower/storm Saturday into Sunday with the arrival of a cold front, but that front will then lift back north as a warm front Monday afternoon. Warming temperatures, possibly well into the 90s, next week will continue to limit any chance for rain and continue to provide little relief in the dry areas. There may be a better chance for rain late next week as a stronger cold front comes through next Thursday.