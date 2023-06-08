The latest drought monitor continues to highlight the lack of rain for not only the Stateline, but across the Midwest as dry and moderate drought conditions expand. Nearly the entire state of Illinois is considered abnormally dry, with just over 50 percent of the state dealing with moderate drought.

In Wisconsin, moderate drought conditions were quick to expand and now cover just over 25 percent of the state. Rainfall chances through the end of the week are low, but there is some hope for rain coming late Saturday night and Sunday.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Hazy sunshine will continue before upper-level winds turn more to the northwest, shifting the higher-level smoke out of the region. Surface winds will turn to the southwest Friday night into Saturday which will help bring temperatures into the middle 80s Saturday afternoon.

A cold front coming in from the north Saturday evening has been showing signs of slowing down, meaning it now likely won’t come through until late Saturday night. As a result, it looks like most of Saturday will remain dry. Moisture will slowly increase through the evening, but I don’t think quite as much as our forecast models are suggesting. As a result, we may end up on the lower end of rainfall totals with most locations falling under half an inch of rain. If, however, conditions line up just right within the jet stream, we could see those totals a little higher. Right now, the rainfall range is from a couple tenths of an inch up to half an inch.

As the cold front passes Sunday morning, low pressure will be moving through central Illinois. It then becomes cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream keeping rain showers lingering Sunday afternoon and Monday. Highs on Sunday will only warm to the upper 60s, with the low 70s expected Monday.