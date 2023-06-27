ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Across the Rockford area drought conditions have worsened on a week-to-week basis the last several weeks. Meteorologist Savanna Brito breaks down what a drought is and breaks down where June falls compared to previous months.

April, May and now June will fall below normal with precipitation rates compared to what is normal.

We received 2.86” in April 2023 compared to the normal at 3.75” which is a 1.07” deficit.

May 2023 checked in at exactly 2.00” which was a 2.18” deficit from the normal.

June will likely go down in the books below average as well.

The first 24 days of June we only recorded 0.37” of rainfall at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, over an inch and a half below where we should be.

The storms and rain from this past weekend helped raise that number, but people are reeling from the dry and hot conditions.



With the latest drought monitor update 100% of the state of Illinois is abnormally dry, 82% a moderate drought and 30 almost 31% is included in a severe drought.

There are several stages of a drought: abnormally dry, moderate drought, severe, extreme and all the way to exceptional.

A drought can cause extensive damage to crops and can even prevent their successful growth.