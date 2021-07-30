Drought conditions remain for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin

The latest drought monitor shows no change in moderate and severe drought conditions in Illinois, with very little change in drought conditions across Wisconsin. Moderate drought conditions continue for much of far northern Illinois, stretching along and north of Highway 72, with severe drought conditions stretching from Boone to McHenry counties, into Lake County in northeast Illinois.

Rainfall for the month of July has been just a little over two inches, nearly 1.5 inches below average for the month to date. For the year the rainfall deficit sits at 10.58 inches! While we’ve had a few heavy rain producing thunderstorms occur throughout the region, the rain hasn’t been enough to bring conditions out of the moderate drought status. The good news, though, the drought conditions haven’t worsened.

For Wisconsin there has been a little change in drought conditions from last week to this week, with moderate to severe drought conditions continuing for southern Wisconsin. Rainfall will be limited the next several days as we enter into a slightly cooler and drier pattern. Only isolated showers possible Saturday evening, with isolated showers into next week.