The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows drought conditions worsening across Illinois and Wisconsin, with moderate drought conditions now for most of the Stateline. Severe drought conditions have expanded in Illinois to cover some of central and northeast Illinois, the most since 2012.

The drought isn’t any better in Wisconsin with moderate drought conditions across central and southern portions of the state.

Rainfall has been lacking not only for the month of June, but also since the beginning of April. Since June 1st only 0.37 inches of rain has been recorded at the Rockford airport. Month to date that number should be 2.75 inches. This puts us at a 2.38 inch deficit. Since April 1st only 5.05 inches has fallen. Typically, that number should be just over 10 inches.

A persistent blocking pattern in the jet stream since the beginning of April has made it hard for any gulf moisture to move this far north. This has resulted in a lack of significant storm systems moving across the Plains and Midwest. The lack of rain has only caused the drought conditions to worsen, further drying out the soil and atmosphere. It’s a cycle that can often times be hard to break.

Another blocking pattern in the jet stream next week will result in mostly dry and warm conditions. Highs are forecast to rise into the middle and upper 80s as we near the official start of Summer, with very little rainfall expected. That pattern may begin to break down towards the end of the month which could slightly raise the chance for precipitation during that time. Unfortunately, there are not any strong signals towards a wetter pattern as we enter into the summer months. If that occurs the drought conditions would continue to worsen.