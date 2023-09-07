The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center continues to highlight worsening drought conditions across the region as drier than normal conditions persist for many.

The biggest changes locally occurred across portions of northwest Illinois, including the counties of Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Boone, and Stephenson. Worsening drought conditions were also noted across some of southern Wisconsin.

For the first week of September the Rockford airport has only recorded 0.06 inches of precipitation, placing us at a 0.87-inch deficit for the month. Since the beginning of the year, we’ve recorded 21.53 inches of precipitation, which is just over six inches below normal.

Rainfall chances heading into the weekend look to be few and far between. While there may be a couple sprinkles here or there Friday, any chance for measurable precipitation remains lows. That could briefly change early next week as a cold front nears the region. With that, cloud cover will gradually increase during the day Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday into Tuesday and could carry over into Wednesday depending on the speed of both a cold front and upper-level trough.

Rainfall totals, however, appear to remain under an inch before we enter into likely another dry period towards the middle to end of next week.