Drought Worsens:

Rain has been extremely hard to come by since our last soaking rainfall back in mid-August. Of course with little rain comes a worsening drought situation across the region. Thursday’s drought monitor showcased roughly 24% of Wisconsin is experiencing extreme drought conditions. This does include a good chunk of Green County and Rock County.

It also highlights that a few areas south of the Illinois/Wisconsin border are also experiencing extreme drought conditions, specifically those in northeastern Stephenson County and northern Winnebago County. Unfortunately, the opportunity for any rainfall heading into the weekend is extremely low as high pressure takes control of the Great Lakes.

Fall-Like Friday:

That same area of high pressure will be responsible for the gradual clearing that takes place later on. But with cloud cover hanging tight for most of the daylight hours, high temperatures will struggle once again to climb out of the 60s. A few passing clouds can be expected this evening, making for perfect high school football weather. One thing to keep in mind, a light jacket may be needed as temperatures will cool off quite quickly following sunset.

Dry Weekend:

More improvements filter in Saturday as sunshine will dominate our skies from start to finish. Despite a cool northeast wind being in place, highs will end up a smidge warmer in the upper 70s. Clouds will be in more in abundance on Sunday as our next system approaches from the west. For the most part, Sunday will be dry with highs peaking near the 80° mark.

Next Rain Chance:

Early next week is when we can expect the chance for some much-needed rainfall to arrive. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday into Tuesday and may carry over into early Wednesday. That all depends on how fast this early week disturbance is to move eastward into the Great Lakes. Rainfall totals, however, appear to remain under an inch, with another dry period of weather settling in shortly after.