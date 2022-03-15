The last few days have been absolutely beautiful, plenty of sunshine and well above average temperatures. The mid-Spring like weather continues for at least another day before clouds and rain showers return back to the forecast.

Under a mostly clear sky Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. A stationary boundary that was south of the region most of the afternoon will soon lift north as warm front, clearing northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin by Wednesday morning.

Winds will turn to the southwest mid-morning, increasing to around 35-30 mph during the afternoon. With just a slight increase in moisture during that time, a few fair weather cumulus clouds may be possible during the afternoon and early evening, but Wednesday will be dry.

The southwest wind, dry conditions and afternoon sun will likely warm temperatures into the mid, possibly upper, 60s during the afternoon. As cloud cover increases Wednesday night and southwest winds continue, temperatures will only fall to the mid 40s Thursday morning. The earlier timing of the cold front Thursday will likely limit highs to only the mid 50s for the afternoon. An increase in moisture during the day will allow scattered showers to develop, some as early as mid-morning, but most likely during the afternoon. Low pressure moving closer to the Stateline Friday will bring more widespread rainfall during the afternoon and evening, with rain totals in some locations reaching over half an inch.

High pressure to the north will help feed in a drier, cooler air mass across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. This drier and cooler air could actually help produce a few snow showers along the northern extent of the rain shield, moving right through the Stateline. While it likely wouldn’t be much, we may have a few snow showers to end the week and kick off the weekend early Saturday. High temperatures both days fall to the mid and upper 40s.