Cloud cover was slow to clear late Sunday night and Monday morning keeping temperatures in the mid-20s. But by late morning we began to see a little more sunshine which eventually led to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the middle 30s.

Under a mostly clear sky Monday evening temperatures are falling, but a cold front moving in from the northwest will cause southwest winds to increase, shifting to the northwest Tuesday morning.

The increasing wind and slight increase in cloud cover will bring temperatures back into the upper 20s by morning.

Northwest winds will gust as high 25 mph Tuesday afternoon, easing a bit Tuesday night as high pressure moves overhead. Cloud cover may be on the increase late Tuesday as a weak upper-level disturbance slides to our southwest. High pressure remaining in place Wednesday will keep skies partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the upper 30s during the afternoon.