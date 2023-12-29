El Nino showed it’s true colors on Thursday. As quick as the snow was to accumulate, there wasn’t much to show for it as most of it melted by sunset. In the end, the Rockford Airport came in with 1.5″, which brings our monthly total up to 2.4″.

This lands 7″ below Rockford’s average snowfall for the month of December. Snow-lovers, I’ve got more of a reason to shield your ears. The last time we were able to enjoy a December with above-average snow was back in 2016 (16.1″). Yikes.

Any precipitation that lingers into our Friday morning should taper off by mid-morning. If traveling, keep an eye out for a few slick spots. Moisture leftover from yesterday’s mixed precipitation may freeze over as temperatures will be sitting near 32°.

Cloud cover hangs tight for a good chunk of the day, with highs peaking in the upper 30s. As this stubborn storm system finally exits, cloud cover will decrease into the overnight hours. This will leave us partly cloudy, with lows falling into the mid 20s.

Saturday remains dry. We’ll be able to enjoy some sun before clouds move back in during the afternoon. In a similar fashion to today, high temperatures will be limited to the upper 30s. Old man winter wants to throw one last curveball before we jump into 2024.

A weak clipper system diving into the Great Lakes will bring the chance for scattered light snow Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. A few snow showers may linger into Sunday evening before tapering off early Sunday night. For now, totals should stay under 1″, but use caution if you plan to travel to any New Year’s Eve events.