The last two recent heavy rain events have helped to improve the drier than normal and drought conditions across much of northern Illinois. And while the dry/drought conditions did improve across south-central Wisconsin, the far southwest and southeast corners are still dealing with a drought.

The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center still highlights parts of northern Illinois as ‘abnormally dry’ and far southern DeKalb County is still considered in a moderate drought, but it is an improvement from over the last two weeks. The last heavy rain event occurred back on Friday, July 15th (almost a week ago) where Rockford recorded over an inch of rain. Prior to that, the 4th and 5th featured extremely heavy rainfall where some parts of the area received over four inches during the two day period. East-central Illinois continues to see the brunt of the dry weather with severe drought conditions persisting for that part of the state.

Up north, Wisconsin has also had some improvement in their drought conditions, although far southeast Wisconsin is still considered under a moderate drought. The central part of the state has had quite a bit of rainfall over the last several weeks, while the northern portions are still dealing with dry/moderate drought conditions. We may see these conditions improve slightly with the next round of rain expected this weekend for both Wisconsin and Illinois.