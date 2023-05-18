Temperatures will be back to a few degrees above normal Thursday before another cold front drops our temperatures tomorrow. Thursday we will be back in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies at least during the morning. Thursday night temperatures stay very mild in the upper 50s near 60 degrees with rain moving back in with a cold front.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but they will not be severe in the Stateline. Showers increase early Friday morning. Scattered showers continue into early Friday afternoon, then we should start to dry up.

We still will have a hazy look to the skies due to the sun that is expected today as a result of the wildfires northwest of the Stateline in Canada.

Friday our temperatures as a result of that cold front will only warm into the upper 60s, a little bit below normal. By the weekend though temperatures warm back up into the 70s with more sunshine returning.