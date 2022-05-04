Plenty of Rainfall:

It’s incredible to think that the drought across the Stateline has nearly been erased thanks to the very wet spring we’re having. Including yesterday’s rainfall, Rockford’s total since the beginning of meteorological spring now sits at 8.15″, landing 1.63″ above the yearly average to date. Fortunately, the drier air moving in behind yesterday’s rain-maker will bring the Stateline a short-lived break from the recent rain chances. Keyword being “short-lived”.

May The 4th Be With You:

With skies clearing overnight, “May the 4th” kicks off on a chilly note with temps in the upper 30s. Winds this morning elevated from the northeast around 5-15 mph which should help limit any widespread frost development, but patchy frost may occur in the more typical cool spots.

As an area of high pressure settles to the north of the region, skies remain partly sunny, with highs warming into the upper and low 60s. Remember when I said that this upcoming break from the rain is short-lived? Well, cloud cover is expected to increase overnight as yet another low-pressure system sets it’s eyes on the Stateline. And you guessed it, rain chances won’t be too far behind.

Next Rain Chance:

Thursday begins on a dry and cloudy note. But as moisture increases ahead of the surface low, another band of rain showers will move in shortly after the lunch hour. Showers will then pick up in intensity overnight Thursday and into Friday morning as the low nears central Illinois, before winding down by Friday afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will peak near the 60-degree mark before dropping a few degree for Friday.

Mother’s Day Weekend:

Our weather pattern dries out for the upcoming weekend as a ridge of high pressure takes control of the eastern half of the U.S. Temperatures will land closer to average by Saturday, with 70s in the work for Mother’s Day itself.

Forecast models do show a slim chance for an afternoon t-storm or two. But current thinking suggests that most of the weekend will remain dry. All signs lead the continuation of this warm-up into next week, with highs peaking in the low 80 both Monday and Tuesday.