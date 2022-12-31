We had some light mixed precipitation move through the area earlier in the evening. Even though many areas are seeing temperatures above freezing, make sure to watch out for slick spots tonight!

Mixed precipitation changes over to all rain by around midnight, as temperatures warm just a little bit through the night. Rain moves out by the early morning Sunday, giving us mostly cloudy skies.

While wintry mix chances are going to be the main weather early on tonight, temperatures warm a bit after midnight, converting everything to rain by the time midnight strikes and 2023 starts.

We are dry through the day tomorrow, but we hold onto the cloud cover. Temperatures rebound back into the low 40s again.

Chances for rain with our next weather system start Monday afternoon, but the heaviest of the rain will come overnight into Tuesday. This will also bring much warmer air along with the surge of gulf moisture for the early week.

As far as total rain is concerned, many spots could pick up anywhere from a half inch to a full inch of rainfall, with most of that coming Monday night into early Tuesday.

As cooler air flows in behind the system, we could see some lingering moisture in the form of a wintry mix into Wednesday.

Our temperatures rise well above normal as the system comes through, with cooler air returning to end the week. As for precipitation, soaking rain comes in for Monday and Tuesday, followed by wintry mix on Wednesday, then another chance toward next weekend.