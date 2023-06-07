Skies are still a little bit hazy, but as we near the end of the work week, haze will thicken a little bit across the area from the wildfire smoke in Canada. Moderate levels of smoke will mix back down to the surface likely Thursday and Friday. Air quality will be unhealthy to sensitive groups during that timeframe.

We continue with the hot and dry period at least for the time bring. May 31st and June 1st, we got a few hundredths of an inch of rain, similar to yesterday but we are still seeing a major lack of rainfall. Over the last 12 days, our average high temperature has been about 4-5 degrees above normal and we have only measured 0.20″ of rainfall at the Chicago Rockford Interntaional Airport. Abnormally dry conditions are likely going to expand across some of the Stateline with the latest drought monitor update Thursday morning.

Our next best chance of rain will be associated with a cold front over the weekend. Right now, there is a chance we could see some decent rain across some of the Stateline Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are back to near normal the next few days. Thanks to the backdoor cold front that moved south across the area yesterday, that improved the hazy skies a bit Wednesday afternoon but temperatures as a result of the front will drop to the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Our average high for this time of year in early June is 79 degrees. Friday and Saturday we will see temperatures warm up a little bit but by the second half of the weekend after an additional cold front, our temperatures will drop down into the lower 70s Sunday.