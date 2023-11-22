Thanksgiving looks great with seasonable, perhaps a few degrees above average in a few locations, temperatures and dry. That all changes by the weekend. For traveling Thursday and Friday look great. Saturday temperatures will fall to below normal, by about 10 degrees but still mostly dry, there is a slight chance of flurries during the afternoon and evening. Light snow is likely for the Stateline by Sunday with little accumulation possible.

The temperature around lunchtime or 12pm will be near 40 degrees, as we approach dinner as the sun sets quickly, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s by 5pm. Mostly sunny skies with little cloud cover is expected early in the day with clouds increasing by the evening.

The normal temperature high reaches the lower 40s for this time of year and nighttime temperatures on average fall into the upper 20s. The wettest on record was back in 2015 where 1.51″ of rainfall was measured at the airport. The snowiest on record was all the way back in 1968 when 4.5″ of snow fell on Thanksgiving Day. No precipitation is in the forecast until the Holiday Weekend.

By Friday temperatures are going to fall into the lower 30s, about 10 degrees cooler than Thursday and 10 degrees below average. Over the weekend, temperatures will be in the mid 30s maybe a few degrees warmer than on Black Friday.