Dry Wednesday:

Mother nature cooked up another beautiful mid-summer day across the area Tuesday. Skies were less smoke-filled, with temperatures climbing nicely into the upper 70s and low 80s. High temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer, thanks to not only more sunshine but also today’s warm south-southeast wind.

Storms Possible Overnight:

Further to our northwest, a scattered round of thunderstorms will develop along a cold front this afternoon and evening. Forecast models bring what’s left of this activity into the Stateline during the early stages of Thursday, but in a much weaker state. Overall, the coverage remains isolated, and the severe risk is low. However, a strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, with hail and gusty winds being the biggest concerns.

Drying Back Out:

Thursday starts off on a muggy note. But once the cold front is through, winds will quickly shift to the northwest, allowing sunshine to return and humidity levels to drop. Despite the cooler wind, highs will still manage to peak in the mid 80s. We round out the work week on a pleasant note, with Friday featuring plenty of sun and highs in the low 80s.