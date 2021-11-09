Dry, Mild Conditions Linger, Rain/Snow Chances Rise Towards the Weekend

Dry, Mild Tuesday:

Thanks to a sneaky frontal boundary that came through Monday night, we’re trading in yesterday’s sun-filled morning for a cloudier one. Along with the clouds comes a noticeably warmer start, as most of our local airports are sitting a good 5°-15° warmer compared to 24 hours ago. While a light jacket will be needed, the rain gear can be left at home despite the fact that we may see a passing shower or two into mid-day.

By this afternoon, we’ll begin to see improvements as the cloud cover from this morning gives way to a round of mixed sunshine. That should be enough to push our high temperatures near the 60-degree mark, despite our winds being out of the north-northeast. Conditions remain relatively quiet Tuesday night, with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s. Although our “hump” day begins with a chill and some sunshine, clouds will be rather quick to gather ahead of our next storm system.

Late-Week Storm System:

Once skies turn overcast, forecast models continue to show a round of showers developing Wednesday afternoon, perhaps as early as 2-3PM. Initially, showers will be scattered in nature, becoming more widespread and heavier at times late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It goes without saying that we’ve been rather dry so far this November. But, we may be able to squeeze out 1/4″ to as much as 3/4″ before conditions dry out by mid-day Thursday. Not only does Thursday’s storm system bring us our best chance for rain this week, but it’s also going to help filter in the coolest air of the season to date.

Chilly By the Weekend:

The upcoming air-mass will be cold enough to bring the potential for a few snowflakes during the day on Friday, especially early on. Our daily high temperatures will take a huge plunge from the low 50s Thursday to the low 40s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Oh! And remember those cold mornings we were dealing with to kick off the month of November? They make a grand return by the weekend as overnight lows fall into the upper 20s. Dry conditions move in for Saturday, with a clipper system bringing a chance for a few flurries/snow showers late-Saturday night and into early-Sunday morning.