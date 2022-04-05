Rain Chances Return:

An mostly cloudy to overcast sky left the Stateline in the mid to upper 40s Monday afternoon. With a majority of the daylight hours today remaining dry, temperatures will have a better opportunity to warm into the 50s, especially when you introduce an organized wind out of the southeast. Highs for most are expected to land in the upper 50s, which is a few degrees above early-April standards. At the same time, moisture will be on the increase as our next storm system dives into the Upper Midwest section of the United States.

Few T-Storms Possible:

Guidance brings our first chance for a few showers right around the evening commute hours, with the activity becoming more widespread overnight. With a little instability or “atmospheric energy” thrown into the mix, a few thunderstorms will be possible. While severe weather is out of the question, these thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours, which could dump a quick quarter to half inch of rainfall.

This round of rainfall will be out of the region by sunrise Wednesday morning, allowing dry conditions to settle in for a bit. However, “wrap-around” moisture will quickly bring back the chance for a few PM sprinkles and showers. Highs will once again be able to reach the upper 50s as winds remain out of a southerly/southwesterly direction. But, just as quick as we are to warm up, a pair of cold fronts will help usher in a cooler air-mass for the end of the work week.

Cooler End to the Week:

The overall nature of the surface low will be slow-moving, allowing it to spiral over northern Wisconsin on Thursday. This will help keep the cooler air in place, limiting highs to the low to mid 40s for both Thursday and Friday. With that being said, moisture will still be present, allowing the chance for a rain/snow mix both days. It’s not until Saturday was we see an area of high pressure finally take over, bringing the Stateline a MUCH-NEEDED break from this unsettled pattern. Sunshine returns with highs sliding back in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures climb even further for Sunday and Monday as a ridge higher up in the atmosphere allows the warming process to continue!