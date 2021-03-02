Dry pattern this week turns a little more active next week

The dry stretch of weather will continue for the rest of the week, into the weekend, as the more active storm track bypasses the Stateline to the north and south. This will leave the Stateline high and dry, with more seasonable temperatures in the mid 40s through the end of the week. High pressure will remain in control over the Great Lakes, but shifting winds around to the northeast late Wednesday and Thursday could add in a few more clouds during the day.

The warm pattern will continue into next week with high temperatures climbing into the mid 50s by this time next week. That warmer pattern, however, will likely come with an increased chance for more rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms.

As our jet stream pattern changes next week with a trough developing out west and ridging developing out east, the Midwest will be located right under the main active storm track. This will give much of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley a higher probability for above average precipitation as our currently dry atmosphere experiences an increase in moisture. The Climate Prediction Center does highlight most of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley has having a higher probability for above average precipitation towards the middle to end of next week., and beyond.