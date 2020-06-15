Dry Skies Continue as Temperatures Begin to Climb

Temperatures were very comfortable over the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the low mid 70s. Only a few light showers dotted the skies Saturday afternoon, leaving us with wall-to-wall sunshine Sunday afternoon. We will see a few more clouds Monday as a system passes us to the northwest, but a dry atmosphere will limit any potential for rainfall.

In fact, it looks like we will remain dry for the next several days as a blocking high pressure system develops over the Upper Midwest. Low pressure in the southeast will become cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream. As this occurs, high pressure will develop and spread into the northern Great Lakes Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will warm, but the excessive heat will remain focused a little more to the west as we hold on to northerly winds aloft. Highs later this week will come close to 90 degrees, especially Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The type of blocking pattern taking place this week is known as a ‘rex’ block and will help keep most of the deep moisture to the south through the end of the week. This means as temperatures gradually warm, dew points will still remain somewhat comfortable. You’ll likely notice the humidity creeping up by Wednesday afternoon, though. It also means rainfall will remain confined around the low pressure in the southeast leaving northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin mostly dry through at least Thursday evening. By Friday a cold front will move closer to the Stateline, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday.