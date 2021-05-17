Dry skies continue Monday as rain remains south

Despite it looking like it was going to rain during the day Monday, skies remained mostly dry for many across the Stateline. High pressure and dry air held firm across the region, keeping most of the rain showers focused just to the south. In fact, the dry air was enough to break apart the mostly cloudy sky leaving parts of the area under clear skies late afternoon and evening. Temperatures responded as a result, warming into the low to mid 70s. Where the cloud cover stuck around a little longer temperatures remained in the 60s.

The dry conditions will continue through the evening and overnight with low temperatures dipping into the mid and upper 50s. The chance for rain should increase, however, Tuesday as an area of low pressure and warm front drift closer to the region. While not a drought-busting rain, a few tenths of an inch are possible, especially for areas over north-central and northwest Illinois. The chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will persist on Wednesday, with temperatures then warming by the end of the week.