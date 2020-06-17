Dry Stretch Continues, Rain Chances Arrive Over Father’s Day Weekend

It’s no lie when I say that it has been a very dry stretch of weather as of recent. In fact, today marks 7 days since Rockford saw it’s last heavy rainfall, which wound up to be a total of 1.02″. Since then, the Rockford International Airport has only measured a trace of rain. Signs of the lack of rain are showing up across the region, as grass that was once green has started to turn brown and crunchy in spots. With that being said, much needed rain chances are on the way arriving for Father’s Day weekend. We just have to unfortunately get through a few more days of dry weather.

This morning featured yet another quiet, comfortable, but warmer start to our day. Temperatures before sunrise were observed in the upper 50s and low 60s, which compared to Tuesday is 5 to 10° warmer. Thanks to the same area of high pressure that has kept us dry since this past weekend, another dry and sun-filled afternoon is ahead for the region. Along with the sunshine, a light south-southeasterly breeze will result in slightly warmer temperatures, as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. If you have any outdoor activities planned for this afternoon and evening, you will definitely notice the spike in temperatures. It will feel hot at times, but dew points this afternoon will be spread throughout the 50s. So, it won’t feel as humid as we usually do during late-spring and early-summer months. Just be sure to have plenty of water on hand to keep yourself hydrated and energized. We’ll see the continuation of this summer-like warmth Thursday and Friday, with highs hovering around the 90° mark.

As for Father’s Day weekend, the region will see it’s first chances for rain in a little over a week, beginning on Friday. Models this morning did show a vast amount of atmospheric moisture sliding into the region, leading to shower chances by Friday afternoon. A few pockets of heavy rain is a possibility on Friday, but Saturday looks to be the day where coverage is highest. Storm chances become more isolated on Father’s Day itself. If you have any outdoor plans to celebrate the start of summer, or to celebrate Father’s Day, it would be wise to have an indoor alternative just in case. Temperatures over the weekend will cool down into the low 80s, which is pretty typical for the June 20th-21st time frame.

Saturday also marks the official start to astronomical summer, with the solstice occurring at 4:43 PM CDT. This will be the day that the northern hemisphere will see it’s largest amount of daylight. And the closer you are to the Arctic circle, the longer the sunlight will shine. For instance, Prudhoe Bay in northern Alaska will continue to see a whole days worth of sunlight as the sun will stay above the horizon. The Rockford area will see a little over 15 hours of daylight, with sunrise being at 5:19AM and sunset occurring shortly after 8:30PM. I think it would be pretty awesome to see 24 hour of daylight straight. Something on my bucket-list. But after the summer solstice, our daylight hours will slowly get shorter and shorter.