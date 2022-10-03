Dry Stretch Persists:

Wall-to-wall sunshine was the name of the game this past weekend, with highs peaking right around where they should for early-October. Looking ahead, there is some good news for those who loved this weekend’s weather! More of the same can be expected to start off the work week as the high pressure system responsible for the recent sunshine doesn’t look to leave it’s current position just yet.

With this high pressure system sitting over the Great Lakes region, expect sunshine to dominate our skies from start to finish. That, along with a comfortably light wind out of the southeast should result in another seasonable afternoon.

Forecast models keep conditions dry during the overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s by sunrise. Winds take a slight turn for Tuesday, blowing out of the south and southwest. This will bring our highs up by a few degrees, with most landing in the low to possibly mid 70s. Still, dry conditions are expected to stick around, with a few clouds popping up for the afternoon.

Late-Week Changes:

During the Wednesday-Thursday time frame, forecast models show a pair of cold fronts tracking through N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin. The second having another blast of cold Canadian air that will allow our high and low temperatures to tumble towards the weekend.

Expect highs to fall into the lower 50s, with overnight lows falling into the lower 30s by Saturday morning. With that being said, we’ll have to keep an eye out for what will more than likely be our first freeze of the season. This comes right on cue as Rockford typically sees it’s first fall freeze around the October 10th time frame. To be prepared, make sure to cover or bring in any sensitive vegetation!