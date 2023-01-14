January has been pretty mild, but just how mild has it been? We are running about 10 degrees above normal for our average temperature so far this month, which is good for the 5th warmest start to January on record.

Temperatures fall back into the 20s overnight, with clouds moving through overnight as well, but we stay dry through most of tomorrow. Strong southerly wind helps to warm us into the 40s tomorrow, and those 40s stay a bit longer. Rain chances move in late Sunday night going into Monday.

Rain chances hold off until late Sunday night, with scattered showers expected after 9PM. By midnight, those showers become more widespread. Steady rain showers last through the morning, with a few heavy showers and storms possible by the afternoon and evening hours Monday.

Rain totals look to be between a quarter of an inch to a half inch, with some spots a little higher in the heavier rain showers or a few thunderstorms.

Our next weather system to watch will bring us some rain and wintry mix chances late into the week. This is still pretty far out, but something to keep an eye on over the next few days. Accumulating snow is possible with this system Wednesday into Thursday.

