Temperatures made it right near the 40 degree mark Tuesday afternoon. Patchy fog is anticipated Tuesday night with temperatures falling into the lower 20s under partly cloudy skies. As winds calm after midnight that is when patchy fog looks to develop. Wednesday temperatures will warm back up into the lower 40s as clouds thicken.

Severe weather is likely for areas well south of the Stateline from the next system. There is a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5 of severe weather Wednesday for Louisiana, Mississippi, and southeastern Arkansas.

For northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, we will see rain with a transition to a mix/light snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Most of the rain should hold off until late Wednesday night. With falling temperatures overnight, it looks like the rain will transition to a mix near the border.

Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 30s Thursday but Friday after the front passes, temperatures will drop back into the lower 30s for afternoon highs. The second half of this upcoming weekend will be warmer. Temperatures over the next several days stay above normal especially Sunday into next week.