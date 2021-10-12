Dry Tuesday, Showers/Thunderstorms Return Wednesday

Soggy October:

Mother nature has been very kind to us during the month of October, giving us rain chance after rain chance. So much so that the Rockford International Airport has observed at least a trace of rain each day of the month, with the highest daily total being 0.79″ back on the 2nd. As yesterday’s severe weather-maker continues to eject into the Great Lakes, dry conditions settle in for Tuesday. However, this soggy weather pattern will be quick to move back in as we enter the middle of the work week.

Wednesday’s System:

Cloud cover looks to dominate our skies during the early-morning hours, with some sunshine peeking through by the afternoon. With a decent westerly breeze developing, highs will once again be limited to the low 70s, which is still considered a few degrees above our normal highs for this time of year. Skies stay partly cloudy overnight, with moisture increasing after sunrise Wednesday.

This is all in response to our next rain-maker, which looks to take a more westerly to northwesterly track than the system that came through Monday. As this low pressure system occludes or becomes mature over the Upper Midwest, showers will stream in ahead of lifting warm front beginning around the mid-day hours. Although instability and wind shear isn’t as impressive as Monday, a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible.

Low Severe Risk:

Although the severe risk with these thunderstorms remains very low, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Stateline in it’s entirety under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. A few of the “stronger” thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds. Daily highs fallowing Wednesday’s system will fall into the 60s beginning Friday, with 60s lasting through the weekend. This may be our first sign that Autumn is really trying to push Summer out of the Midwest. But only time will tell!