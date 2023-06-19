Dry Stretch Continues:

If you had any plans this past weekend, whether it was attending Old Settlers Days or celebrating Father’s Day, the weather cooperated big-time. Both Saturday and Sunday featured quite a bit of sunshine, with highs peaking in the low to mid 80s. However, with mother nature leaving us high and dry, our rainfall deficit continues to worsen.

According to the record books, the 0.37″ that the Rockford International Airport has picked up since the 1st of the month is the 6th driest on record. Looking at the week ahead, a blocking ridge of high pressure sets up over the midsection of the lower 48. For the Stateline, this keeps our weather pattern warm and dry.

Monday begins with some cloud cover thanks to a weak area of low-pressure spinning over the Ohio and Tennessee Valley. As the low slowly spirals away from the area, clouds will give way to more sunshine as we enter the afternoon hours. That, along with a easterly wind, will make for a comfortably warm start to the work week, with highs. in the upper 80s.

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall in the low 60s. Ahead of the morning commute, patchy fog may form. Tuesday will basically be a repeat of today as ridging aloft remains in control. Winds Tuesday will be blowing more out of the east-northeast, keeping our humidity levels comfortable ahead of the seasonal switch. We officially make the switch to summer Wednesday at 9:57AM.

Drought Worsens:

Towards the late-week/weekend time frame, models do show our rain chances increasing slightly. A very low chance Friday and Saturday, with possibly our highest chance coming in on Sunday as a low dives towards the region from the northwest.

It’s definitely something to monitor. But with it being a good 5 to 7 days out, changes are likely. Fingers crossed that the trend holds!