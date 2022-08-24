Same Story, Different Day:

Weather-wise, this week has been rather enjoyable thanks to an area of high pressure locked over the Midwestern U.S. Each day has featured a good amount of sunshine, comfortable humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. While more of the same can be expected today, our dry stretch looks to come to an end overnight as a cold front inches closer.

Patchy fog will once again be possible during the early stages of the morning. Otherwise, expect a few clouds to give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. The only difference between today and the past few days is the direction our wind is coming out of. With said high pressure system sliding to our east, winds this afternoon will be more out of the southwest. This wind change will bring temperatures up a degree or two while also bringing humidity levels up a smidge.

Rain Chances Return:

Fortunately, there’s nothing to be concerned about during the drive home this evening as skies remain partly cloudy into tonight. It’s towards the midnight hour we see a few more clouds slide in, with rain chances not too far behind.

Forecast models suggests that a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms may slide into our area during the predawn hours Thursday. At this point in time, the potential for severe weather appear is very low, though a few downpours wouldn’t be out of the question.

The cold front itself doesn’t look to enter the region until the late afternoon/early evening time frame. With it does come another opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms. Similar to the first round, severe potential is low. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center placed the entire Stateline under the general or non-severe thunderstorm risk, with areas to our northwest being placed under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5).

We’ll see if they push that eastward in the updates that follow. Otherwise, rain chances look to come to an end Thursday night into early Friday, with dry conditions sticking around for the work week. Temperatures look to fall following Thursday’s frontal passage, with most spots peaking in the upper 70s Friday afternoon. Southwest winds quickly take over Saturday and Sunday, bringing highs back into the low to mid 80s.