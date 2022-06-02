Dry Weather Continues:

The month of June kicked off with a perfect 10/10 as clouds thinned out late, allowing for some afternoon sunshine. High temperatures for a few peaked in the mid 70s, which is right where we should be at the beginning of June. For those who LOVED yesterday’s weather, you’ll be happy to know that more of the same is expected for the days to come!

Today features plenty of sun thanks to an area of high pressure locked over the central plains. Similar to Wednesday, our winds will be out of the northwest, allowing highs to peak at seasonable levels. That, along with low humidity levels, will make for another B-E-A-UTIFUL afternoon for outdoor activities. If that isn’t enough, you can just copy and paste today’s weather into tomorrow’s forecast as high pressure remains in control. Good news for those who plan to attend Rockford’s City Market!

Weekend Rain Chances:

Not too far behind will be our next few shots at some rainfall. Guidance shows on and off showers arriving late Saturday evening, with chances continuing into Sunday and even into beginning of next week. A lifting warm front will keep our temperatures near average into Sunday, with highs topping out in the upper 70s. Slightly cooler air pushing in behind our late-weekend system will bring temperatures down by a few degrees for the first half of next week.