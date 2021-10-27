Dry Wednesday, Showers Increase in Coverage into Thursday Afternoon

Another Chilly Morning:

Tuesday to me was a perfect 10 out of 10. We were treated to plenty of beautiful sunshine, with afternoon highs landing in the mid to upper 50s. With an area of high pressure sitting overhead, skies we’re clear enough overnight to allow lows to fall into the 30s early Wednesday morning. With that being said, grab your jacket/sweatshirt and brew up a hot cup of coffee before stepping out this morning.

Rain Chances Hold Off:

In a similar fashion to Tuesday, this morning’s brisk start will give way to a warm, dry, and pleasant afternoon.Although sunshine is in the forecast, it won’t be as abundant as yesterday. As our next storm system slowly approaches, the sunshine we see this morning will give way to a mostly cloudy sky by the time the sun goes down. Thankfully however, any chance for rain will remain west of the region during this time, leaving us dry. In fact, guidance doesn’t show showers moving in until well after midnight tonight into the opening stages of Thursday.

Showery Thursday:

Although rain chances start off isolated and light, I’d still plan on having the rain gear on hand once you’re ready to step out the door. Guidance does show more widespread and heavier rain showers sliding in during the afternoon and evening.

Showers are expected to last well into Thursday night and even extend into the opening stages of our Friday. While there may be a few showers that linger into Friday afternoon, conditions should dry out for any football games slated for Friday evening. From when the rain start to when the rain ends, most of us have the potential to pick up .25″ to as much as .75″ of rain. With this scenario having a high chance to verify, this would push our monthly rainfall total above the 5″ mark.

Halloween Forecast:

While Thursday’s storm system will make a slow exit from the Stateline, sunshine is expected to return for Halloween weekend. Temperatures will be warmest on Saturday with highs in the low 60s, dropping into the upper 50s by Halloween. Due to a very weak and dry cold front passing through Sunday afternoon, temperatures are expected to make a quick drop by the time your kids dress up and go trick-or-treating. Temps will end up on either side of the 50-degree mark, with a breeze blowing from the northwest.