Mother’s Day Forecast:

A very expansive area of high pressure over the northern Great Lakes brought a picture perfect start to Mother’s Day weekend. Skies remained sunny from start to finish, with high temperatures reaching the 70-degree mark for a few. Expect conditions to remain quiet for your Saturday evening and Saturday night plans, with temps falling into the lower 40s.

Some sunshine is in the works for the beginning of Mother’s Day before clouds take over for the afternoon. Mother’s Day will also feature a bit of southeast wind, with gusts peaking between 30-35 mph. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor festivities planned. That, along with any sunshine that peaks through will help temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 60s. Guidance keeps the ridging aloft in place for almost all of next week, resulting in a long-lasting first taste of summer.

Next Week’s Warmth:

A strengthening southeasterly wind will place highs near 80 by Monday afternoon, with upper 80s in the works for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It’s also possible we’ll see dew points in the upper 60s to near 70° for a few of those days, which will make it feel more like those “air you can wear” type summer days.

Along with the jump in heat and humidity comes a chance for an isolated shower or t-storm. Thankfully, the warmer air aloft keeps any chance for severe weather EXTREMELY low. Temperatures do take a small dip into the weekend, with highs falling short of 80-degrees Saturday afternoon!