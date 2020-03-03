Early Day Flurries Leads to Breezy Tuesday

Most of which left the household this morning were greeted to some light snow as a weak disturbance moved through the Upper Midwest. Snow chances were pretty quick to wrap up, as this band of light precipitation was moving east at approximately 50 to 60 miles per hour. It did however make roads wet, and in some spots slick during the morning commute this morning. But now that this band is sliding to the east, it won’t be a major factor for the rest of today.

The focus in the forecast becomes the gusty winds we’ll see around the mid-day hours. A gusty southwesterly to westerly wind of 15 to 25 miles per hour is going to develop by late morning. Through late morning and early afternoon, wind gusts could approach 30 to even 40 miles per hour. Although highs today are going to climb into the middle to upper 40s, these gusty winds will hold wind chills values are in the 30s periodically. Skies will gradually clear during the afternoon, but clouds return overnight into early Wednesday.

Another quick-moving system, this time an Alberta clipper, is forecast to drop through the Midwest early Wednesday. This could bring another round of very light snow to the region, but the bulk of the accumulating snow looks to remain just to the north in our southern Wisconsin counties. Similar to this morning, accumulations will be just enough to create few slick spots during the morning commute. This could slow you down Wednesday morning, especially if you’re commute is before sunrise. Snow looks to taper off after 7-8 AM leaving the Stateline with lingering cloud cover. Clouds may be slow to clear at first, but some sunshine is likely by the afternoon. Highs will once again end up seasonably warm as temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Ready for the 50s??? Thursday features the warmest temperatures through the rest of the work week, with highs forecast to climb into the lower to middle 50s. As a cold front does approach the area early on in the day, which could lead to a few showers to start. This looks to be primarily in the form of rain, as lows will be very mild to start Thursday. Friday looks a bit cooler, as our surface winds will be straight out of the north. Highs will back fall into the lower 40s, leading to the only below average day of the 7 day. This late week cool down is brief, as temperatures look to warm steadily into the weekend. By Sunday, highs could again this week approach 60°.