Drought Worsens:

Rain opportunities during the 2nd half of June were few and far between, resulting in the expansion of our regional drought. Thursday’s edition of the drought monitor indicates that much of the region is now experiencing abnormally dry conditions. While our rain chances remain isolated over the 4th of July weekend, better opportunities may present themselves early next week.

Early Morning Storms:

Our first shot at some rain comes in the form of a weak cold front early Friday. Models this morning kept chances into the late-morning hours, with skies slowly clearing during the afternoon. If you plan to step out the door early, it wouldn’t hurt to have your umbrella with you. There may be a chance for a lingering shower or two at the start of City Market.

However, much of the event will be dry. Once the front is through, winds will turn to the northwest, resulting in a somewhat cooler afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Skies remain mostly clear overnight, with lows falling into the lower 60s by sunrise Saturday.

4th of July Weekend:

Saturday and Sunday feature dry conditions for the most part. However, energy moving in aloft may result in more clouds cover and a small shower chance Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s, landing a few degrees above early-July standards.

As we’ve been hinting at the past few days, Independence Day does also feature a chance for rain, especially during the evening and overnight hours. While it’s too early to cancel any plans for the day, you’ll definitely want to pay close attention to the forecast for the 4th of July.

Forecast models then showed a few more systems sliding down a upper-level ridge over the central plains, allowing rain chances to carry on into the middle of next week. However, the confidence level on these rain chances is still low considering we are several days out. Something we’ll have to keep an eye!