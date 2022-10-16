We had another cool day with temperatures only reaching the low and mid 50s once again. We avoided many of the sprinkles that littered the radar across Wisconsin earlier today, but it did look quite gloomy out there earlier in the evening. Temperatures will continue to fall through the evening, reaching near the freezing mark by early morning. Winds will continue to pick up out of the Northwest, gusting close to 30 miles per hour. Wind chills will be a factor once again, with temperatures feeling like they are in the low 20s at times!

Tomorrow, temperatures remain very cool, as we struggle to get out of the 30s. This is typically air we would expect to see for our overnight low temperatures this time of year, but we may only reach that mark for highs tomorrow afternoon. Strong winds out of the Northwest help to draw all this cold air into the Stateline. Winds could gust to 35 mph, causing wind chills to feel significantly cooler than the actual temperature.

We could also see our first snowflakes of the season, with very spotty showers coming down throughout the late morning and early afternoon. These will not be very high in coverage, nor will it accumulate any, but do not be shocked if you see a few flakes mixed in with raindrops Monday afternoon.

Temperatures tomorrow barely make it into the 40s, and this is very atypical air for this time of year. Normally, our high temperatures should be in the low 60s around now, and lows should be in the low 40s. We typically do not see 40-degree average high temperatures until the middle to end of November.

The chill is not long-lived, however. The trough bringing all this cool air in the short term gradually moves away, and an equally strong ridge takes its place by the end of the week. Temperatures could quickly rebound from being nearly 20 degrees below normal to 15 degrees above normal in a matter of days.

Even the medium range outlook has us favoring above normal temperatures for the period of time between the 22nd and 26th of the month. Granted, “normal” for that time of year is closer to the upper 50s, but still, the 60s are not completely gone from the forecast.

We have a few chilly days ahead, but we will gradually warm up into the mid and even upper 60s by the end of the week. Along with the warmth does bring rain chances into the area by the end of the week, but there are still more than a few days for that forecast to change. Stay tuned!